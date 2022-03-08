Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NOVN opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.04. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Novan (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.