Norbord (TSE:OSB) Trading Down 1.2%

Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$56.48 and last traded at C$56.97. Approximately 484,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 276,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20.

Norbord Company Profile (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

