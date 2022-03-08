Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NIU stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

