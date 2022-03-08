Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $$34.02 on Tuesday. Nippon Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Carbon (NCRBF)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.