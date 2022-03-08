NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $7.70 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

