NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 79.10 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The company has a market capitalization of £243.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.80 ($1.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.28.

In related news, insider Alastair Miller purchased 32,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($39,097.09). Also, insider Will Hobman acquired 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($26,188.68).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

