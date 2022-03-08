Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $118,521.09 and $5,258.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 75.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00085857 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,779,817 coins and its circulating supply is 78,951,685 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

