Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $136.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 165,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 26.9% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 703.3% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.43. Nestlé has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

