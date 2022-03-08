Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,200 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 965,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.8 days.

Shares of NSRGF stock traded down $9.08 on Tuesday, reaching $120.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $143.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

