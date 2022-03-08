Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $323.58 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,872,710,435 coins and its circulating supply is 30,039,016,113 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

