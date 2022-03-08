National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $197.62 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

About National Western Life Group (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.