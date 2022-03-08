National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 189.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

