National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Up 37.4% in February

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,700 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 604,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $931.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 631,569 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after buying an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

