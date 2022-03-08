National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.57 Million

Brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $226.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.24 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $213.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $891.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $896.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 6,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,960. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $924.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

