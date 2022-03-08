National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.57 Million

Brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $226.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.24 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $213.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $891.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $896.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 6,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,960. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $924.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.