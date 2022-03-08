National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.23 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$168.75.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$156.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$159.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$150.89. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$122.21 and a 52 week high of C$167.50.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at C$372,548.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,964 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,179.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.