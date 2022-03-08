Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF remained flat at $$29.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.60. Nabtesco has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $32.26.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

