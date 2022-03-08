Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mymetics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 88,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,997. Mymetics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Mymetics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of virosome based vaccines. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. Its products include HIV-1, Covid-19, RSV, Malaria, Influenza and Chikungunya.

