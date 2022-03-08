Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Mymetics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 88,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,997. Mymetics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Mymetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mymetics (MYMX)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.