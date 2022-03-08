MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.20. 2,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,037. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $402.20 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.