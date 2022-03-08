Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.76 and last traded at $57.25. 905,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,007,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

