Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Flowers Foods worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $658,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE FLO opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.