Morgan Stanley Raises Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,774,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923,665 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of ContextLogic worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,516,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 37,366 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $89,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

