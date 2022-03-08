Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Chemed worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Chemed by 307.1% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 177.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Chemed by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 85.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed stock opened at $483.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.41.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

