Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NYSE:EFT opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

