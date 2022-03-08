Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.13% of Vidler Water Resources worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 348,600.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the third quarter worth $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the third quarter worth $133,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the third quarter worth $179,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

