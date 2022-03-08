Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $241.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.76 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

