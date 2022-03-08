Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 57.8% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,570,000 after buying an additional 290,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 95.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

