Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.