Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

