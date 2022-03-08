Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

DCP Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.