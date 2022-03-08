Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

