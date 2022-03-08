Moonriver Hits Market Capitalization of $171.02 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.09 or 0.00134742 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $171.02 million and $17.18 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.00 or 0.06650252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,614.27 or 0.99881320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046785 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,279,837 coins and its circulating supply is 3,283,087 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

