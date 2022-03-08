Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in State Street were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in State Street by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $3,224,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in State Street by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,186,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

