Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $624,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,528 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Flowserve by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,124 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,652,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,297,000 after buying an additional 258,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

