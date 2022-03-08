Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $415,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 61.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 350,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 133,503 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 116,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 873,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

CAG opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

