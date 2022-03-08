Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 396 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UGI were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in UGI by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in UGI by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE:UGI opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UGI Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.