Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

MNRO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Monro has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

