MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $539.94.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.74. 2,640,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,271. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.77 and a 200 day moving average of $463.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,530 shares of company stock worth $77,572,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MongoDB by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MongoDB by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.