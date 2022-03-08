Mondi (LON:MNDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,233.50

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,233.50 ($16.16) and last traded at GBX 1,309 ($17.15), with a volume of 2886022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,347.50 ($17.66).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,133 ($27.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,811.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,843.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a €0.45 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

