Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 403,436 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 973,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

