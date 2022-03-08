Mistras Group (MG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Mistras Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

MG stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $185.01 million, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

