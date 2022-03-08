MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) versus Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Critical Comparison

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MIND Technology and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.41%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -49.29% -717.17% -32.26% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MIND Technology and Virgin Orbit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $21.22 million 0.81 -$20.31 million ($1.11) -1.13 Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virgin Orbit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MIND Technology.

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats MIND Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MIND Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded on January 29, 1987 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

