Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.90 price target on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.76% from the company’s current price.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $46.18.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
