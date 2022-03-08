Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.90 price target on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $46.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

