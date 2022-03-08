Millennium Management LLC Sells 254,100 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254,100 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HE. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $232,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

