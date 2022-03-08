Millennium Management LLC Purchases 59,849 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Main Street Capital worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

