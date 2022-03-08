Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.69 Million in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NFG opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

