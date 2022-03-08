Millennium Management LLC Acquires 13,826 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
