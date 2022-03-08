Millennium Management LLC Acquires 13,826 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $217.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.