Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,080 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,585 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,414,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,008,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $278.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $227.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.