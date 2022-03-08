MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of MGPI opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,535 shares of company stock valued at $775,723. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

