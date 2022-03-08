Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Insider Sells $50,350.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $50,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 2,115,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,074. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mexco Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mexco Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

