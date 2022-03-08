Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

MTD stock traded down $20.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,319.44. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,594. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,490.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,506.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.