Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

FDMT stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.